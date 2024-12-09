Astana process continuation depends on Iran, Turkey, Russia

In remarks after a closed session of the Iranian Parliament on the developments in Syria on Monday, Araghchi said he presented a report to the lawmakers on the diplomatic activities carried out over the past few days, especially the Saturday meeting in Doha.

He explained that the Astana peace process has never included the Syrian government and only gathered Iran, Turkey, and Russia.

“Whether this process will continue in the future or not depends on the developments and decisions of the three countries,” he said.

Araghchi added that other Arab countries have never been part of the Astana process either.

AMK/IRN85684384