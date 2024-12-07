Iran, Russia, Turkey discuss Syria crisis in Astana talks

Referring to the Astana Format Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Doha on Saturday afternoon, the Iranian Foreign Minister told reporters that his meeting with Russian and Turkish counterparts was very good.

Araghchi said that UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria, Mr. GeirO Pedersen also attended the meeting.

The participants discussed and exchanged views on serious issues in Syria he said, adding that the sides agreed that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria should be respected and the political dialogue between the Syrian government and the legitimate opposition groups should be started.

It was agreed that Iran and Russia consult with the Syrian government in this regard, the Iranian diplomat added.

The talks come as Syria experiences renewed violence following a period of relative calm. On Nov. 27, clashes broke out between Syrian forces and anti-Syria armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo, intensifying a conflict that has spanned nearly 14 years.

The Astana Format meetings, involving Türkiye, Iran, and Russia, aim to address the ongoing crisis and facilitate a resolution to the protracted Syrian conflict.

