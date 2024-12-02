Yemen strikes US destroyer, 3 ships with 16 missiles

Yemeni army spokesman Yahya Saree said on Sunday the new operation was carried out by Yemen’s naval, drone, and missile forces.

It targeted an American destroyer and three US Navy supply ships with sixteen ballistic and winged missiles and a drone in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces' naval forces, drone air force and missile force, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a qualitative and joint military operation, targeting an American destroyer and three supply ships belonging to the American army, namely ‘Stena Impeccable,’ ‘Maersk Saratoga’ and ‘Liberty Grace,’” Saree said in a statement, PressTV reported.

Saree stressed that Yemeni missiles and drone hit their targets with precision.

“The operation was carried out with sixteen ballistic and winged [cruise] missiles and a drone in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, and the hits were accurate and direct, thanks be to Allah,” he added.

The operation came after earlier in the day, Yemen’s army said it had carried out a successful missile strike hitting a vital target in Tel Aviv in the occupied territories.

The operation was conducted using a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile.

Saree stressed that Yemen’s anti-US and anti-Israel operations will continue until the Zionist regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza stops.

“These operations will not cease until the aggression against the Gaza Strip stops and the siege is lifted,” Saree said.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MNA/