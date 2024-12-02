Israel kills 4 humanitarian workers in Gaza

"Yesterday, another four humanitarian workers in Gaza were killed by Israeli airstrikes. Three World Central Kitchen staff members were killed when their vehicle was struck at a distribution site in Khan Younis. The fourth, a staff member of Save the Children, was killed in a separate air strike in southern Khan Younis," he noted in a statement published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Muhannad Hadi, UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, also stressed that, since October 2023, over 330 humanitarian workers have been killed in the embattled enclave.

"Humanitarian workers in Gaza represent the last lifeline for over two million Palestinians who are enduring unimaginable conditions—without adequate food, water, sanitation, shelter, health care, or education, and living under the constant threat of violence. Their work is not just critical; it is indispensable," the official emphasized.

"The continued killing of humanitarian workers is an unacceptable violation of international law and further intensifies the catastrophic humanitarian situation," Hadi concluded.

MP/PR