Nov 30, 2024, 11:23 PM

Large number of people gather at site of Nasrallah martyrdom

TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – A large number of people in Lebanon gathered on Saturday night at the site of the martyrdom of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut’s Dahiyeh district.

Hezbollah Media Relations Department launched on Saturday an event, entitled “light from light”, at the scene of martyrdom of the former Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah in Haret Hreik Beirut’s Dahiyeh.

Dozens of people gathered at the scene, raising Hezbollah flag and the photos of Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah and chanting slogans of allegiance to his path.

It is worth noting the Seyyed Nasrallah was martyred in a treacherous Zionist air raid on the area on Friday, September 27, 2024.

