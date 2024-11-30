Russia, China conduct air patrol over western Pacific Ocean

According to the ministry, the two countries’ aircraft "completed the second phase of the ninth joint air patrol in the airspace of the western Pacific Ocean."

Earlier, the defense ministry said that the two countries had conducted the ninth joint air patrol in the Sea of Japan area, TASS reported.

The Russian and Chinese militaries have steadily been boosting cooperation, conducting joint drills and patrols. Moscow and Beijing have repeatedly stated that their defense cooperation is in line with international law and is not directed against third countries.

MP/PR