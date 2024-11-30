Erdogan calls for comprehensive reform of United Nations

“The UN needs to be completely reformed. The world cannot be left to the mercy of the five permanent (Security Council member) countries. The fate of 194 countries cannot be left in the hands or the lips of one of these five permanent members,” Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported, citing Erdogan's remarks during his address at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul on Friday.

Erdogan, a longstanding critic of the Security Council's structure—where any of the five permanent members can unilaterally veto major resolutions—reiterated his position that "the world is bigger than five."

The Turkish President underlined that the ongoing humanitarian crises worldwide expose the fragility of the current global order, asserting that each crisis represents an opportunity to advance justice, peace, stability, and security.

