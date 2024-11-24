Hezbollah launches unpreceded missile attacks on Tel Aviv

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said in a statement that it had “launched, for the first time, an aerial attack using a swarm of strike drones on the Ashdod naval base” in southern Israel.

In a separate statement, it said it had also carried out an operation against a “military target” in Tel Aviv using “a barrage of advanced missiles and a swarm of strike drones.”

Israeli military d said earlier that air raid sirens had sounded in several locations in central and northern Israel, including in the greater Tel Aviv suburbs.

The military claimed it intercepted a number of the around 55 projectiles fired at northern Israel.

In southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said an Israeli strike on a post killed a soldier.

“One soldier was martyred, and 18 others were injured, including some with severe wounds, as a result of an Israeli attack targeting a Lebanese army center in Amriyeh,” the army said in a statement.

MNA/