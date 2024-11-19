Iran to react to Israel aggression in appropriate time,manner

In a meeting with IRGC commanders, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the True Promise II operation, like True Promise I, was a defensive practice.

Referring to Israel's recent aggression on Iran's soil, Araghchi said Iran reserved the right to react to the recent Israeli aggression in an appropriate time and manner.

"What prevents war is preparation for war. If you want to prevent war, you must forcefully declare and show your readiness for war and defense," he continued.

After the True Promise II operation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's duty was to create a political deterrence, the Iranian top diplomat said, adding, "Political deterrence means that the regional and extra-regional countries share the same position with you against the enemy's aggression, and this will create a defensive shield."

"Political deterrence can raise the voice of opposition to the Zionist regime and this would help prevent the spread of war," he also noted.

