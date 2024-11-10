  1. Politics
Qatar reacts to reports of closure of Hamas office in Doha

TEHRAN, Nov. 10 (MNA) – Qatar's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson has reacted to the media reports about the closure of Hamas political bureau office in Doha.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari has denied information about the closure of the Hamas political bureau office in Doha.

"The information about the Hamas office in Doha is not true," the diplomat said in a statement on his X page. He emphasized that the main purpose of locating the Hamas political bureau office in Doha was to maintain "a channel of communication between the parties concerned."

According to the spokesman, it was this channel of communication that ensured "the ceasefire in the previous stages."

