Nov 9, 2024, 9:11 PM

EU preparing 15th package of sanctions against Russia: Borrel

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – The European Union is working on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which will strengthen anti-circumvention measures aimed at isolating Russia's industry from imports.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell was speaking in Kyiv on Saturday at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Saturday, according to an Ukrinform news website. 

Borrell said the EU had to strengthen measures against circumvention of sanctions, because Russia cannot produce without imported spare parts, chips and other components. He also stressed the need to use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from possible imports from other countries.

Sybiha, in turn, emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia to introduce tougher sanctions against countries that support the country.

Borrell arrived in Kyiv on November 9.

