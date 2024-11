Speaking to national Iranian TV, General Hajizadeh said that, "There are few cities in Iran that do not have a missile depot. Iran's missile cities are 500 meters underground."

"The number of our missile cities is so high that if they are detected, they (the enemies) will not be able to confront them. What you see is like the tip of an iceberg," he added.

"Iran's missile tunnels make the latest spy radars tired," the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force further said.

MNA