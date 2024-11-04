Indonesia Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts, killing 9

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located on Flores Island in East Nusa Tenggara province, erupted on Sunday at 23.57 local time (15:57 GMT), belching a fiery-red column of lava, volcanic ash and incandescent rocks, Hadi Wijaya, a spokesperson for The Center of Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), said on Monday.

As of Monday morning, at least nine people had died, said Heronimus Lamawuran, a local official in the East Flores area, adding the eruption had affected seven villages, Reuters reported.

"We have started evacuating residents since this morning to other villages located around 20 km (13 miles) from the crater," he said.

Heronimus added that the nearest villages were covered by thick volcanic ash on Monday morning.

The authorities are still gathering data on the number of evacuees and damaged buildings.

SD/