Oct 30, 2024, 4:39 PM

Zionist enemy seeking to build settlements in S Lebanon

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Sheikh Naeem Qassem delivered his first speech on Wednesday a day after was named the Lebanese Hezbollah's new Secretary-General.

Hezbollah's new leader, Sheikh Naim Qassem, said in a Wednesday speech that he will continue the path of Sayyed Hassen Nasrallah.

 Naim Qassem praised martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine s most prominent member of resistance.

He described the Palestinian Resistance's operation al-Aqsa Flood as symbol of rejection of occupation.

Later, he said that "Zionist enemy has committed 39,000 violations against Lebanon."

"Zionist enemy seeking to build settlements in southern Lebanon," he went on to note.

"Hezbollah won't wait until Zionist entity could have taken resistance by surprise," the new Hezbollah chief warned.

He continued to describe the genocidal war in Gaza and Lebanon as a war waged by Israel, US, and the EU.

Qassem also added, "Supporting Gaza was needed for resistance to foil US-backed Israeli plots in region."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran supports resistance, but does not want anything in exchange," he concluded.

MNA

News ID 223803

