Ahmad Abbasi named AFC Futsal Player of the 2023

Abbasi continued a proud Iranian tradition in the award’s history by becoming the sixth different player from his nation to win, following in the footsteps of record four-time recipient Ali Asghar Hassanzadeh, Vahid Shamsaei, Mohammad Taheri, Mohammad Keshavarz and Moslem Oladghobad, Tehran Times reported.

Having been edged to the prize by Oladghobad in 2022, there was no denying Abbasi on his second nomination after his eye-catching tournament display at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024.

The 32-year-old scored in five of Team Melli’s six matches, including in the Final, to finish with eight goals and one assist as they clinched a record-extending 13th triumph. The success was sweet redemption for the Central Asians, who had relinquished their crown in 2022, and Abbasi also took home the Most Valuable Player and Yili Top Scorer trophies.

Born in Tonekabon, Abbasi first donned international colors in 2017 and the pivot recently returned to Iran by joining Giti Pasand in June after spending time abroad with Spain’s Viña Albali Valdepeñas since November 2022, the-afc.com reported.

MNA