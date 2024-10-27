  1. Politics
Oct 27, 2024, 5:05 PM

China vows countermeasures after US agree arms sale to Taiwan

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – The latest package "seriously violates China's sovereignty and security interests, seriously damages China-US relations, and endangers peace and stability in the strait," Beijing's Foreign Ministry commented Saturday.

China will take "countermeasures" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, the government said, lambasting a $2 billion arms sale package by the United States to Taiwan.

The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing.

Taipei had earlier thanked Washington for the deal that will see the island receive surface-to-air missile defense systems, some of which have been tested in Ukraine.

“Strengthening Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities is the foundation for maintaining regional stability,” claimed presidential spokesperson Karen Kuo. 

