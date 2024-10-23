Hezbollah rockets trigger sirens in Tel Aviv (+VIDEO)

The Israeli military said in a statement on Wednesday that sirens in central areas in occupied Palestine were triggered by four rockets from Lebanon, claiming some were intercepted, Times of Israel reported.

The Times further quoted the army as saying in its statement that some of them were intercepted and several hit the ground, without specifying where.

Channel 12 reports that two of the rockets were intercepted and that the others impacted in open areas, the Times report added.

Civilian flights at the airport have been cancelled as the explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.

MNA