S. Petersburg hosts Russian-Iranian art festival

The TV BRICS International Media Network is the official media partner of the art festival.

The event showcases 200 works by young artists from Russia and Iran. The paintings are dedicated to the imagery, people, culture, cities, and history of the two countries.

The opening ceremony at Tsarskoe Selo was attended by Masoud Ahmadvand, Head of the Cultural Representation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation, and Olga Taratynova, Director of the Tsarskoe Selo State Museum.

In an exclusive comment to TV BRICS, the Iranian representative stated that "Patterns of Friendship" plays an important role not only from an artistic point of view but also in strengthening intergovernmental relations.

Source: TV BRICS