Iran begins construction of border walls along eastern border

TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Iran has started building walls across its eastern borders to counter security risks, a commander of the Islamic Republic’s Border Guard Police said.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Sunday that the initiative aims to prevent the smuggling of fuel, goods, and particularly drugs, adding that it also seeks to address illegal immigration.

According to the Iranian commander, the priority of this project is securing the border with Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“Based on security and military assessments, the most critical areas are the borderlines with Pakistan and Afghanistan, which account for 80% of drug trafficking into Iran,” General Goudarzi explained.

The construction of the border walls has already kicked off in southern Sistan and Baluchestan and in Khorasan Razavi provinces, he said, noting that the next phase will extend to Ilam, Kurdistan, and West Azerbaijan provinces all situated in western frontiers of the country.

General Goudarzi said that funding for the project has been secured, and the focus is now on equipping construction sites.

