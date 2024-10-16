FAO highlights essential role of rural women in food products

The Agricultural Research, Education, and Extension Organization (AREEO) of the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad, hosted an event on 15 October 2024 to celebrate both International Day of Rural Women and World Food Day.

Speaking at the first International Day of Rural Women Conference and the World Food Day ceremony, Ms. Tavakoli recognized the invaluable contributions of rural women to agriculture, biodiversity, and environmental conservation. She noted that the production of healthy, nutritious food is inseparable from the efforts of rural women, who form the backbone of rural communities and play a key role in sustaining agricultural practices.

"This year, on World Food Day, we are reminded of the universal right to nutritious and safe food for all. This commitment is also tied to the International Day of Rural Women, where we acknowledge the essential role rural women play in agricultural production and environmental sustainability," Ms. Tavakoli said.

In Iran, FAO has collaborated with the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad on projects that empower rural women. Through initiatives such as the Bactrian camel conservation project and the Rehabilitation of Forest Landscapes and Degraded Land Project (RFLDL), rural women have been provided with training and income-generating opportunities.

These projects have strengthened family livelihoods and contributed to the preservation of ecosystems, including efforts to combat desertification.

"When we support rural women, we invest in a future where biodiversity is protected, climate resilience is strengthened, and communities thrive," Ms. Tavakoli added, referencing this year’s International Day of Rural Women theme, “Rural Women Sustaining Nature for Our Collective Future.”

FAO's commitment to rural women aligns with the broader vision of World Food Day—to create a better life and a better future for all. By supporting rural women, FAO is working toward a world where no one is left behind, and where everyone has access to diverse, safe, and nutritious food.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. FAO works in over 130 countries worldwide, collaborating with governments and partners to achieve food and nutrition security for all and ensure that people have access to high-quality food.