Oct 4, 2024, 6:25 PM

Iraqi Islamic resistance hits 3 targets in Israel

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The Islamic Resistance of Iraq says it has launched drone attacks on locations in occupied Palestine, media outlets have reported.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has issued a statement, saying that it had targeted positions in occupied Palestine, IRNA reported Al Jazeera as saying on Friday.

The targets were hit in three separate operations, it further noted.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq has earlier announced targeting a point in the southern occupied territories by an advanced drone for the first time.

The group had previously warned Zionist regime that if it continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip, it would intensify its operations against the positions of this regime.

