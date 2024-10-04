Hezbollah says attacked Haifa with missiles(+VIDEO)

Sirens sound across multiple Israeli-occupied cities, settlements, including Haifa, Akka, Nahariya, Hanita.



Al Mayadeen's Correspondent reported that heavy barrages of rockets fired from Lebanon toward Haifa, swarm of drones flies over occupied Western al-Jalil.

The Zionist media admitted that 25 missiles and drones have been fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestine since this morning.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 37 people were killed, and over 150 were injured in Israeli strikes on Thursday, as the regime’s unrelenting aggression against Lebanon continues.

MNA/