Oct 2, 2024

Explosion reported in Japan airport taxiway

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The runway at Miyazaki Airport in southwest Japan was closed Wednesday after an explosion on a taxiway, although no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The runway closure, which led to the suspension of all flights to and from the airport from around 9 a.m., is expected to continue through Wednesday evening, according to airport authorities.

The transport ministry said its officials found a hole with a diameter of 7 meters and a depth of 1 m on a taxiway.

Local firefighters said they received a report at around 8:10 a.m. that an explosion was heard. Police instructed airport personnel to evacuate the area.

Long lines formed at airline counters in the airport's lobby following the incident.

The facility is some five kilometers from central Miyazaki, the capital of Miyazaki Prefecture, and serves domestic routes, including those to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport and Osaka airport, as well as international routes.

It is also a pilot training base for the Civil Aviation College.

