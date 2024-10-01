Plane carrying Iran's humanitarian aid landed Syria

These aids have been dispatched for Lebanese citizens who were displaced to Lebanon and went to Syria as a result of the aggression of the Zionist regime.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 victims, mostly women and children, following the Al-Aqsa operation by Hamas last Oct. 7.

Israel recently escalated its offensive on Lebanon, killing a string of senior Hezbollah commanders, and its leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Friday. The intense bombardment of sites across Lebanon continued on the current week.

MNA/