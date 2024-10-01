Tel Aviv comes under missile attack (+VIDEO)

Local sources reported that alarm sirens went off in the entire central region of occupied Palestine, including in Tel Aviv.

Al Manar, quoting Zionist sources, reported that several explosions were heard in Tel Aviv airspace.

Meanwhile, videos published on social media showed Hezbollah missiles hit the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

An Israeli newspaper reported that 5 missiles were fired toward Tel Aviv. The Israeli military also reported a missile attack from Lebanon.

The attack left at least one Zionist injured, who was transferred to hospital for treatment.

