  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 1, 2024, 11:42 AM

Tel Aviv comes under missile attack (+VIDEO)

Tel Aviv comes under missile attack (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Oct. 01 (MNA) – Sirens went off in Tel Aviv following a missile attack, media sources reported on Tuesday morning.

Local sources reported that alarm sirens went off in the entire central region of occupied Palestine, including in Tel Aviv.

Al Manar, quoting Zionist sources, reported that several explosions were heard in Tel Aviv airspace.

Meanwhile, videos published on social media showed Hezbollah missiles hit the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.

An Israeli newspaper reported that 5 missiles were fired toward Tel Aviv. The Israeli military also reported a missile attack from Lebanon.

Tel Aviv comes under missile attack (+VIDEO)

The attack left at least one Zionist injured, who was transferred to hospital for treatment.

MNA/6242808

News ID 222234

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News