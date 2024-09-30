Hamas confirms its leader in Lebanon has been martyred

“Fatah Sharif Abu al-Amine, the leader of Hamas … in Lebanon and member of the movement’s leadership abroad” was killed in a strike on his “home in the Al-Bass camp in south Lebanon”, a Hamas statement said.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported an airstrike on the camp near the southern city of Tyre.

The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.

Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in the Israeli strike, the Resistance Movement said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

MNA/