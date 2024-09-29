Israeli regime airspace closed till November

Zionist media announced that the airspace of the occupied territories has been closed and flights to Europe have been canceled until November.

Following the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah which took place on Friday, all flights from the occupied territories to Europe and vice versa have been canceled until the end of October.

"The European Commission and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and its impact on civil aviation following the recent spike in military exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah. An overall intensification of air strikes and degradation in the security situation has been noted, impacting the safety of airspace over occupied Palestine and Lebanon," the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a statement to avoid the expected escalation in the region, YT reported.

