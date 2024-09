Morocco will play Brazil in the quarter-finals after seeing off Iran in a Bukhara thriller.

Morocco produced a first half for the ages to sink Iran and book a mouth-watering quarter-final with Brazil.

Mohammad Hossein Derakhshani (4), Hossein Tayebi (21) and Moslem Oladghobad (22) scored for Iran.

Khalid Bouzid (7), Alireza Rafieipour (11-own goal), Soufiane El Mesrar (17) and Idriss Raiss El Fenni (20) were on target for Morocco.

MNA/IRN