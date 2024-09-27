Senior cleric calls for serious probe into Tabas incident

Addressing the sermon of this week’s Friday prayers held in Imam Khomeini (RA) Mosalla of Tehran, Khatami said that more than 50 workers died, 15 others were injured in the Tabas incident and what is important is that these disasters must be carefully investigated.

If there is negligence or possible fault on the part of natural and legal persons, it should be pursued separately, Khatami stressed.

On September 21, 2024, an explosion occurred at a coal mine in Tabas, South Khorasan Province, Iran. The incident killed at least 51 people and injured 20 more.

This item is being updated...

