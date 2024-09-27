  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 27, 2024, 11:02 AM

Israel intelligence headquarters comes under missile attack

Israel intelligence headquarters comes under missile attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Lebanon's Hezbollah bombed the main intelligence headquarters of the Zionist regime in the northern occupied region.

According to the information headquarters of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance War, Hezbollah announced in its 11th statement on Thursday that the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the "Mishar" base, the main intelligence center of the northern region of the Zionist regime, with a number of missiles.

Hezbollah announced that this operation was carried out in support of the resistant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their courageous and honorable resistance and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

MNA/IRN

News ID 221971
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News