According to experts, the number of visitors from these countries increased by 60 per cent compared to last summer. This is reported by the Vechernyaya Kazan (Evening Kazan) newspaper.



Especially noticeable is the influx of tourists from Brazil and South Africa, the number of which increased by 3.8 and 3.1 times, respectively.



China also remains the leader in the number of tourists, accounting for about 63 per cent of all visitors from BRICS countries in the current summer.



Last year, 23 countries expressed their desire to join BRICS, which shows the growing influence of this group in the world.



Source:TV BRICS