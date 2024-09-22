IRGC detains 12 Israeli-linked elements in Iran

Issuing a statement on Sunday night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that a network of 12 elements affiliated with the Zionist regime were identified and arrested in six provinces of Iran.

The Israeli-affiliated individuals were planning to carry out anti-security activities against the Iranian nation, it added.

The IRGC stressed that the Zionist regime put a series of anti-security measures in Iran on its agenda following the failure of the regime and its Western and European supporters, especially the United States, in achieving sinister and demonic goals against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

MP/TSN channel