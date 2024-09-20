Tehran people mark Prophet Muhammad birth anniv.

Saturday coincides with the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the sixth Shia Imam al-Sadiq (AS). Muslims across the world hold various celebration ceremonies on this occasion.

A massive ceremony kicked off in Iranian capital city of Tehran at 17:00 local time to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS).

Crowds of people joined the ceremony to show their love to the prophet and the sixth Shia imam.

Different mawkibs were set in the ceremony path to serve the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt.





The ceremony ended at 21:00 Tehran time.

MNA/