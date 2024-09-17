Leader stresses on adopting serious approach towards sports

The meeting is underway in the presence of the members of Iran's Olympic and Paralympic athletes in Imam Khomeini (RA) Hosseinia on Tuesday morning.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei sincerely thanked the medalists, athletes, coaches, and those involved in the convoys sent to the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, and emphasized the importance of taking a serious look at sports.

The Leader also criticized the double standards of some countries on international sports issues, saying that they were noticeable in the recent games.

Iranian athletes have secured twelve medals, ranking 21st at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Also, Iranian para-athletes shone in Paris Paralympics with a record haul of 26 medals.

