Zelensky urges US congressmen to speed up arms deliveries

"I held a meeting with a delegation of US congressmen. It is very important to keep partners fully informed about our needs and our positions. It is of critical importance that countries such as the United States fulfill our agreements in a timely manner," Zelensky said, TASS reports.

In his words, "any delays in military [aid] deliveries have a negative effect on the front."

Western countries multiplied their arms deliveries to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation. At the same time, Kiev has been constantly asking for more advanced types of weaponry and longer-range missiles from its Western partners. Russia has repeatedly emphasized that the West’s military aid and training of Ukrainian servicemen will only protract the conflict without reversing the situation on the battlefield.

RHM/PR