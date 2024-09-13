N Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility

During a visit to the Nuclear Weapons Institute and a production base for "weapon-grade nuclear materials," Kim emphasized the need to increase the number of centrifuges for uranium enrichment, aiming to exponentially boost the production of nuclear weapons for self-defense, North Korean state media reported Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) did not provide the exact location or date of the inspection but said that Kim’s visit was part of plans to enhance the country's nuclear deterrence.

Kim also oversaw military special forces exercises.

