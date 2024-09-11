European Union levels fresh baseless claims against Tehran

"The EU remains deeply concerned by the continued alarming expansion of Iran’s nuclear programme. Iran has gravely departed from its JCPOA commitments and has gained irreversible knowledge," reads the anti-Iran statement of the European Union at at IAEA Board of Governors's meeting on September 10.

"Iran has stopped the implementation of its nuclear related commitments under the JCPOA. For more than three and a half years, the Agency has been unable to carry out several key JCPOA-related verification and monitoring activities," the statement added without reffering to the US's illegal withdrawal from JCPOA in 2018 which made Iran to adopt compensatory measures.

"We also urge Iran to return to the provisional implementation of the Additional Protocol, to ratify it, and to resume implementation of all JCPOA-related monitoring and verification measures," it said.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) can only be revived if the other parties abide by their commitments under the nuclear agreement, and that Tehran has never distanced itself from the negotiating table to revive the JCPOA.

Unfortunately, the Western signatories to the deal did not allow the multilateral diplomatic path to succeed, he said, adding that Iran believes that the path to an agreement can remain open provided that the other parties show their practical determination to revive the JCPOA and that there is still a diplomatic opportunity for the other parties to show their will.

"The EU notes with particular concern Iran’s considerable accumulation of high enriched uranium and expansion of nuclear enrichment capability and operations, including through the installation of thousands of additional advanced centrifuges," the statement claimed.

Iran is pursuing its nuclear program in accordance with requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Tehran always asserts that peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are always within the framework of international obligations, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

MNA/PR