BRICS Literary Forum to be held in Russia's Kazan

Famous writers, poets and translators from Brazil, India, China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Iran will come to the capital of Tatarstan and exchange experience in their activities.

At the meeting they will discuss the role of literature in strengthening interstate cultural ties and popularising the literary traditions of the unification countries in the international arena.

Among the forum participants are Liu Wenfei, a prominent populariser of Russian literature in China, and Chinese poet, calligrapher and critic Ouyang Jianghe. The meeting will also be attended by representatives of India, including Slavist and translator Sonu Saini, Telugu poet, short story writer and translator Kruthiventi Srinivasarao and author of 33 books of poetry and prose Madhav Kaushik.

In addition, UAE-based poet and writer Sheikha Al Mutairi and Omani writer Hula Al Mujaini, who specialises in children's literature, have also been announced as participants in the forum. Also expected at the event are Brazilian poet, novelist and playwright Astier Basilio.

