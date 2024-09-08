Iranian president due in Iraq for talks

This is Pezeshkian's first foreign visit as the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In late August, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh said that the Iranian president is scheduled to visit Iraq at the invitation of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

He said that the memoranda of understanding, which were supposed to be signed by the presidents of the two countries during the scheduled visit of the late president Ebrahim Raeisi, will be signed during the upcoming visit of Pezeshkian to Iraq.

