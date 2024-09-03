Foreign officials, diplomats hail legacy of martyred FM

They made the remarks during the 9th edition of an international convention dubbed 'Expatriate Mujahideen' in Iran's northern city of Damghan on Saturday.

The ceremony was participated by attendees from 26 different countries.

Addressing the convention, Yemen's Ambassador to Iran Ibrahim Mohammed al-Dailami said that the late Mr. Amirabdollahian was a school of diplomacy who gave special value to the principles of diplomacy.

He added that even before being appointed as Iran’s foreign minister, he had taken tough stances against the Zionist regime and the hegemonic system.

Iraqi Ambassador to Iran Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah was another person to hail the activities of Iran's martyred foreign minister, saying that he was a great figure and an effective role model for all those active in the area of diplomacy.

In a video message to the convention, Bosnia's former foreign minister Bisera Turković also noted that the diplomatic efforts of Mr. Amirabdollahian in the Middle East ensured peace and security for the Iranian nation.

