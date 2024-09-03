Putin calls Mongolia Russia’s decades-old ally

"I am very pleased to be in Mongolia, which is friendly to us, and together with the Mongolian people to celebrate a landmark event - our common victories on the Khalkhin-Gol River," Vladimir Putin said, according to TASS.

The Russian president noted that Mongolia "turned out to be a very loyal, reliable ally of the Soviet Union and Russia" in the fight against Nazism and militarism.

"For decades, Russia and Mongolia have maintained very close, friendly relations," Putin stated. "Today these relations are developing successfully."

The Russian leader pointed out that Moscow attached great importance to interaction through parliaments.

"In today's world, this is a significant contribution to the development of contacts between the executive authorities," Putin concluded.

Mongolia is a parliamentary republic. The prime minister, who heads the government, holds the main power in the country. The cabinet is formed by the winner party - since 2016 the Mongolian People's Party (MPP). Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene, who succeeded his fellow party member, presidential election winner Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, has been prime minister since 2021.

