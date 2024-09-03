Indian MiG-29 fighter jet crashes

The accident took place in Barmer.

The Air Force said the jet suffered a "critical technical snag".

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Rajasthan during a routine night training mission, said the police, adding that the pilot ejected safely, NDTV reports.

"During a routine night training mission in Barmer sector, an IAF MiG-29 encountered a critical technical snag, forcing the pilot to eject. The pilot is safe and no loss of life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered," the Air Force posted on X.

Officials said that the fighter plane crashed away from the residential area at around 10 p.m.

Pictures from the accident site showed the jet engulfed in flames

Barmer collector Nishant Jain, Superintendent of Police Narendra Meena and other senior officers are at the crash site.

MNA/PR