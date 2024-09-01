Arasbaran Cultural Center hosting Exhibition "Paradise"

This collection features a unique blend of oil paintings and gold leaf, showcasing an extraordinary expression of beauty and art.

After the success of her first solo exhibition, the young artist Amireh Moradpour returns to the art scene with her new collection, "Paradise." Executed in collaboration with and under the management of her husband, Ali Sami, this collection combines oil painting and gold leaf, presenting an artistic and beautiful spectacle that is sure to captivate any art enthusiast.

The "Paradise" exhibition will be held at Arasbaran Cultural Center's Art Gallery, Hall 3, from August 30th to September 5th. One of the highlights of this exhibition is the gold leaf painting workshop, which has been met with great interest and appreciation from art lovers and artists alike.

Moradpour's works are also featured in the bilingual book "Art and Artist," which is set to be published in winter 2024 and will be registered in the National Library of Iran with a tracking code.

Born on February 13, 1993, and a graduate in architecture, Moradpour has been passionate about painting since childhood and has pursued it as her main profession. She is also a member of the International Watercolor Society (IWS) in Iran and holds certificates from international competitions in the Czech Republic, Urbino, Italy, and the UAE in 2018.

This exhibition offers an exceptional opportunity for art enthusiasts to familiarize themselves with the works of this distinguished artist and enjoy the artistic beauty of the "Paradise" collection.

This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.