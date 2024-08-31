Iran team to perform Persia's most ancient sport in Moscow

It is a complex of physical exercises that includes elements of combat arts, gymnastics, and strength training.

Iranian wrestling, which is part of the sport, is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. In addition, Varzesh-e bastani is recognised as the oldest sport in the world.

Modern athletes train in special rooms called "zurkhaneh" and perform traditional exercises to music.

Professional masters of Varzesh-e bastani from Iran will perform in Moscow. The event is free of charge and does not require registration.

The action is supported by the Cultural Representative Office of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Russian Federation and the Moscow City Hall. The Iranian national team in bogatyr sport will hold performances in Moscow with the participation of professional masters.

Source: TV BRICS