13 Iraqis killed, injured in incident at Iran-Iraq border

CEO of Kermanshah province Red Crescent Society announced that no Iranians were injured during the fuel tanker fire incident on the Iraqi side of the Parvizkhan border.

"In this incident, one person died and 12 others were injured, all of whom were Iraqi nationals," Mohammad Bagher Mohammadi said.

A fire raged in several oil tankers at the Parviz Khan border crossing on Monday.

The incident occurred after a fire raged in the parking where the oil tankers were stationed on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident to contain the fire.

An Iranian official told Mehr News Agency that the incident was related to the Iraqi side and had nothing to do with Iran's soil.

