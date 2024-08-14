Security of pilgrims red line of police in Arbaeen mission

The military, law enforcement and security forces inside the country and Hashd al-Shaabi forces in Iraq are working day and night so that the pilgrims can enjoy this spiritual journey with complete saftey, General Rezaei said in Arbaeen headquaters.

He also pointed to the good infrastructure of the Khosravi border and said, "The significant increase in the number of pilgrims crossing this border shows that the facilities and conditions are good and can accommodate a much larger population than last year's population of 800,000."

Arba’een marks the anniversary of the 40th day following Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram, when Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the third Shia Imam, was martyred at the hands of tyrant Yazid in the seventh century.

Arbaeen walk takes place from Najaf to Karbala – from the final resting place of the ‘commander of the faithful’ to that of the ‘master of the martyrs’.



Millions of ardent lovers, in a demonstration of unfathomable love and devotion for their beloved, walk seamlessly and untiringly from one sacred city to another, day and night, braving inclement weather and ominous security threats.

