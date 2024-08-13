Iran, Iraq stress broadening coop. in Quranic diplomacy field

Speaking in his meeting with the head of the Iraqi Quranic Center, Hosseini Neishabouri stressed the need to boost bilateral cooperation in the field of the Quranic diplomacy.

During the meeting, Neishabouri pointed to the planning for holding a conference of the Quranic officials of the Islamic world and added that this conference will be held with the aim of compiling the calendar of international Quranic competitions and exhibitions in the Islamic world, as well as deepening Quranic communication between the Islamic countries.

He added that this event can help strengthen cultural and religious interactions between the Islamic countries.

Neishabouri mentioned the role of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization and the International Quranic Center as a center for compiling and promoting Quranic teachings abroad.

The organization is ready to share its fruitful Quranic experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the neighboring Iraq, he added.

The head of Iraq’s Quranic Court, for his part, called for taking advantage of the experiences of the Islamic Republic of Iran in holding the Quranic competitions and conferences and expressed hope that these cooperation would promote the level of the Quranic activities in Iraq.

