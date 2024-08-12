Another Israeli soldier killed by Resistance in south Gaza

The occupation’s military said on Monday that Sergeant Omer Ginzburg, 19, of the 101st Paratroopers Brigade, had been killed in a sniper attack in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Resistance group, said in a statement that its combatants, in cooperation with the combatants of Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, had sniped an Israeli trooper in the al-Zana area, east of Khan Yunis, PressTV reported.

A total of 690 Israeli soldiers have been killed since October 7, 2023, including 330 who have been slain since the beginning of the ground invasion of Gaza late that month, according to figures by the regime’s military.

Earlier, Israeli media reported that the regime underreports fatalities among its forces and that the number of casualties announced by the Israeli military is much lower than the figure provided by hospitals in the occupied territories.

Israel waged its Gaza onslaught after Hamas carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, more than 10 months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its declared objectives and is getting bogged down deeper in the Gaza quagmire.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 39,790 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 92,002 others.

SD/