Turkiye submits official request to join ICJ 'Israel' case

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan confirmed the official request on Wednesday, posting on X that "The international community must do its part to stop the genocide and exert the necessary pressure on Israel and its supporters."

"Turkey will make every effort to do so," Fidan added, according to Al Mayadeen.

In May, Fidan announced in a joint press conference with Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Ankara, that Turkiye intends to participate in South Africa's case against "Israel" for genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"Upon completion of the legal text of our work, we will submit the declaration of official intervention before the ICJ with the objective of implementing this political decision," Fidan added.

"Turkey will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances," he stressed.

Days ago, Fidan underscored that many of those who have condemned Russia's special military operation in Ukraine are now playing "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" in the face of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The Turkish foreign minister also condemned the killing of the "chief negotiator in the Gaza cease-fire talks," calling it a "treacherous assassination".

Fidan also called on "Israel’s owners" to "hold onto its leash," cautioning that the region can no longer endure Tel Aviv’s "provocations", including its attacks in Lebanon and Iran, which risk further escalating the situation.

Ankara and Cairo have made every effort to prevent the spread of war in the region, the Turkish foreign minister said during the conference which marked the end of his two-day visit.

The Turkish foreign minister also encouraged the international community not to remain silent over "Israel's oppression", reminding the West, particularly the US, that if the slaughter continues, "humanity will be complicit in it."

