Aug 6, 2024, 10:24 AM

3 killed in blast at weapons factory in Russia's Bashkortosta

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – A deadly explosion at the Avangard plant in Bashkortostan, Russia, has claimed the lives of three workers.

The Avangard plant is owned by Rostec, the state-owned Russian arms manufacturer, which is currently under EU sanctions.

The explosion reportedly occurred during maintenance work when a repair crew was dismantling a pipeline in one of the plant’s workshops.

According to sources, all three members of the crew died in the explosion.

The Russian Investigative Committee announced that the workers might have violated safety protocols while cutting the pipes, potentially leading to the fatal explosion.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the explosion.

The sources reported that the Avangard plant is known to produce components for multiple-launch rocket systems.

